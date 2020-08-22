Lukashenko believes scenario of color revolutions is carried out against his country – Panorama

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has actually gotten in touch with the defense ministry’s management to take all steps on securing the country’s territorial stability, paying an unique concentrate on its western part.

“We must first of all protect the western jewel in the crown of Belarus with the center in Grodno,” Lukashenko stated throughout his check out to a military shooting variety near Grodno, according to BelTA news firm.

The Belarusian leader prompted “the toughest measures on protecting the country’s territorial integrity.”.

Lukashenko stated the scenario of color revolutions utilizing the external element is carried out against his country.

“Everything is clear. As we thought, everything is according to the plan of color revolutions with whipping up domestic political tensions in the country,” Lukashenko stated.

According to the Belarusian leader,”the hallmark of the situation is that an external factor is used, which does not always happen.”

“Usually, they whip up tensions inside and topple the authorities. But since the authorities are strong and put up tough resistance, they have used an external factor,” Lukashenko stated.