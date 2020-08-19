Lukashenko accuses Belarusian opposition of being pro-Western – Armenian News

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has actually declared that the Belarusian opposition’s 2030 manifesto imagines the nation’s exit from the Union State with Russia and the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) and its consequently signing up with the European Union and NATO.

“For example, exit from the Union State, from the Eurasian Union, the Customs Union, other Russia-dominated blocs. I must say that in none of these does Russia dominate. Read the by-laws. Issues are addressed by consensus, and every country has one vote,” Lukashenko was estimated by the Belarusian state- run news firm BelTA as stating about the opposition’s manifesto.

The opposition likewise proposes presenting border and custom-mades manage with Russia, “i.e., a Belarusian-Russian border is being erected with all the consequences that it entails,” he stated, according to Interfax.

The opposition manifesto imagines a withdrawal from the CSTO and the closure of the Russian military bases (an interactions center in Vileyka and a radar near Baranovichi) in Belarus, he stated. “What I cannot understand is in what way the military bases threaten us. These are not even combat units. Ninety per cent of their staff are our people, who receive a proper salary,” he stated.

“One needs to comprehend that the threat is that we have Soviet, Russian weapons. If …