Lukas Podolski: The former Arsenal forward talks football in lockdown | Football News



















0:46



Lukas Podolski states German attitude assisted the Bundesliga period to return

Lukas Podolski states German attitude assisted the Bundesliga period to return

It’s very early mid-day in the southwest Turkish city of Antalya as well as the former Arsenal demonstrator Lukas Podolski has actually ended up a socially-distanced training session prior to establishing for this video clip meeting.

In a considerable 30- minute discussion with Sky Sports News, Germany’s 3rd most capped gamer (130) after Lothar Matthaus as well as Miroslav Klose provides interesting as well as intriguing understandings right into:

Why he is determined Mesut Ozil falls under the terrific gamer classification

Explains why Arsenal needs to do far better

Gives his sight on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s future

Why he closed down broach a relocate to Spurs

And harmonizing football with kebabs as well as gelato!

Podolski went back to the training school recently with his Antalyaspor colleagues in prep work for the Turkish Super Lig returning to, however it was the Bundesliga that blazed a trail.

“We as Germans once again have shown our discipline, our mental strength and how we can work together just like in the penalties against England!” he states, with all the humour that made him a followers’ favorite throughout his three-year spell in north London.

“I played a lot in Bundesliga and I’m happy to see it back. Nobody expected it but they have done it. Everyone is now watching how they do it.”

In 36 level temperature levels, Podolski takes his place in the color prior to highlighting why it might not be as uncomplicated in Turkey in spite of strategies to return to in mid-June

“They gave a date but it’s not fixed. Let’s see (what happens) because there is coronavirus in a few clubs. We are ready and following the rules but all we can do is wait.”

Alongside his household as well as physical fitness dedications, Podolski – that will certainly transform 35 following month – has actually been utilizing the moment to take a hands-on method with his service passions. He possesses a variety of kebab stores, a gelato parlour, as well as a bar.

Podolski made his last global look versus England in a pleasant in 2017

“At the moment, I have time to sit down and speak with my partners and create some new flavours and decide what we can do better,” he states.

“At the start, it was a little odd due to the fact that we needed to shut it however after a number of weeks, we opened up once more as well as it’s matching the gelato as well as kebabs.

“People like gelato, also in 50 years they will certainly consume gelato. It’s the very same with kebabs. In Germany, it’s truly preferred as well as I have a link to the Turkish society as well as individuals.

“It looks strange to people that I have kebab shops. Others do wine or collecting cars!”

Staying based, as well as Gunners life

Born in Poland, Podolski relocated to West Germany at the age of 2. He prides himself on being a male of individuals as well as frequently passed by tube when living in London.

” I do not wish to live like an a ****** to simply come as well as play as well as go. I wish to be kept in mind as a hero, as a gamer that constantly offered 100 percent for the club, the city as well as the followers. To find out about the society is very important.

“I like fast cars as well but I always felt it was important to connect with the city. I grew up on the streets. I’m a normal guy and that’s why I don’t always have to take out my car.”

He signed up with Arsenal in 2012 as Robin van Persie was leaving the club for ManchesterUnited Did that bring about push to fill up huge boots?

” I do not really feel anxiety when I play any type of video game or training or when I sign up with a club. I’m simply certain as well as this coincided at Arsenal.

“When I look back at my stats per game, I think it was OK. I had nearly three fantastic years at Arsenal. It was the first time I was out of Germany but I enjoyed playing at such a big club.”

He’s like a daddy, really simple, he’s really considerate, he’s really tranquil as well as this is what a club requires. He never ever obtained loud or worried. What he provided for Arsenal, I assume he’s the major man. Podolski on former manager Arsene Wenger

It’s clear from the conversation that Podolski still has terrific love for his former club so he has actually normally been let down at exactly how current years have actually gone.

“The possibility of what the club has, it has actually not sufficed. I assume they recognize it themselves. They have the possibility, the background, the centers as well as I assume they have the cash too.

“A club like Arsenal has to play every year for the Champions League. Of course, the Premier League is hard and even against the smaller teams. It’s not like other leagues with two or three teams fighting for the title.”

Shkodran Mustafi informed Sky Sports News on Monday that Mikel Arteta had actually joined every participant of the team in the week Unai Emery recommended Podolski’s former global colleague Mesut Ozil must “analyse his attitude and commitment”.

“There is no discussion for me, he is a great player,” states Podolski ofOzil “Sometimes there is an issue with a train or there might be an injury, points that take place in football as well as you need to handle this circumstance often.

” I assume it’s a much better fit than prior to (Ozil as well as Arteta). They have actually played with each other as well as recognize each various other. Ozil is back on the pitch as well as the video games I have actually seen he is doing far better than with the former trainer.

“Sometimes you have a train as well as you can not handle him. He can have a various sight offootball Arteta is back at Arsenal as well as you see the group is far more arranged, even more battle as well as technique.

“I hope they can build a good team for the next couple of years. They can do it but they have to work together.”

Aubameyang’s Real web link

One prospective trouble for the club is a fresh web link to Real Madrid around demonstrator Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

“When you have a great period like he had, several clubs are interested. When a gamer has a dream to bet a large group or a desire to play in Italy or Spain, or like Aubameyang as well as his relate to Real Madrid …

“If he has a desire to bet this club when he’s young, after that why not? As a gamer, you need to take this possibility to bet a club like that. Of program for Arsenal, it’ll be a large loss if they need to market him however this is business of football.

He had a great period with a great racking up document, however you can earn money on a gamer, market him as well as you can spend in brand-new gamers. Podolski on whether Arsenal must market Aubameyang

“My opinion is you lose a big player, he had a fantastic season with a good scoring record, but you can make money on a player, sell him and you can invest in new players. For a player like me or Aubameyang, when a big club is calling, you always want to have this dream.”

Podolski had cozy words for his former supervisor Arsene Wenger.

“He’s like a daddy, really simple, he’s really considerate, he’s really tranquil as well as this is what a club requires. He never ever obtained loud or worried. What he provided for Arsenal, I assume he’s the major man.

“I still have a good connection to him and I think he’s one of the top five to 10 coaches in the all-time history of football.”

During his time at the Emirates, Podolski captivated himself to Arsenal followers when he replied to move conjecture connecting him to bitter competitors Tottenham by exposing “hell would freeze over” prior to that step would certainly take place.

He additionally teased Spurs after their last video game at White Hart Lane by uploading photos of Arsenal parties at the location.

“They never ever called me once more afterwards! A great deal of gamers are constantly stating something like a serpent however I stated this and after that it was ended up!

“From that point on, they cancelled my number from their phones. When I was in the stands at the old Tottenham stadium, this was the next sign.”

He has warm memories of those “special” derby video games throughout his occupation.

Podolski won the FA Cup throughout his 2nd period at Arsenal

“In Germany or various other nations, they attempt to make the derby video games a lot more soft. Leave it like it is, like it was 10, 15, 20 years earlier. There needs to be fire as well as battles on the pitch. This is something unique.

“You need to leave the feeling on the pitch as well as off the pitch, with no combating obviously however leave the feeling.

“I like it because at some point you stop playing football and I will miss it. I like to be connected with the fans.”

International football was additionally type to him as he ended up being a World Cup champion as well as made 130 looks for his nation.

He had a desire send-off as he netted a long-range champion versus England in his last look to cause an initial loss for Gareth Southgate.

“It resembled a desire. It was offered out with 70 to 75,00 0 individuals as well as I handled to rating. It resembled a motion picture.

“It’s hard (to win 130 caps). I really feel really honored as well as it’s something really unique for me.”

Podolski has yet to choose what he wishes to do after he finishes his having fun occupation however he will certainly have time to think about the following action with a kebab as well as some gelato as the youngster “from the streets” assesses a remarkable occupation.