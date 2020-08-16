Lukaku has ‘found his happiness’ at Inter after leaving Manchester United, says Van Persie

A transfer to Italy has revitalised the striker after he lost his method at Old Trafford, according to a fellow previous Old Trafford forward

Romelu Lukaku has “found his happiness” once again at Inter and will have no remorses over leaving Manchester United.

That is the view of previous United star Robin van Persie, who thinks Lukaku is growing in Italy after losing his method at Old Trafford.

The Belgium worldwide might get the opportunity to reveal the Premier League club what they are missing out on if Inter and United win their particular Europa League semi-finals.

The Serie A side face Shakhtar Donetsk while United handle Sevilla, with Van Persie impressed by Antonio Conte’s well-drilled Inter, led by a revitalized Lukaku.

9 – Romelu #Lukaku is the first gamer to rating in 9 video games in a row in the history of #EuropaLeague / #UEFACup Uncontainable. #InterLeverkusen pic.twitter.com/tIkUS3s5wK — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) August 10, 2020

“He [Lukaku] looks happy, Conte works his players very hard – [Stefan] De Vrij once told me that pre-season is very hard,” the previous Netherlands striker informed Stats Perform News “You can see that they are serving as one.

“He made the ideal option; he’s got his self-confidence back. He’s having a good time, he looks pleased. Based on his ins 2015 at Manchester United, he …