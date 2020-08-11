Lukaku deserves success but must thank his Inter team-mates – Conte

The Belgian deserves the success he is having this season, though his coach states the star forward must likewise be glad

Antonio Conte hailed Romelu Lukaku after another exceptional private screen in the Europa League quarter- finals, but firmly insisted the forward’s success is likewise down to his Inter team-mates.

Lukaku scored what showed to be the winner as Inter established a Europa League semi- last versus either Shakhtar Donetsk or Basel thanks to Monday’s 2- 1 accomplishment over Bayer Leverkusen.

Nicolo Barella– having actually acquired the rebound from an obstructed Lukaku shot– opened the scoring, with Inter’s star Belgian doubling their lead prior to Kai Havertz pulling one objective back for Leverkusen.

Lukaku might have scored a hat- technique, had referee Carlos del Cerro Grande not reversed 2 charges after seeking advice from VAR.

But while lauding Lukaku, who ended up being the very first gamer to rating in 9 succeeding Europa League matches and has actually netted 29 times in all competitors this season, Conte verified that he would be absolutely nothing without the group supporting him.

“It’s difficult to talk about individuals when you have such a great team performance,” Inter head coach Conte informed Sky Italia.

“Romelu is having an outstanding season, supported by the group, who put everybody in a position to reveal themselves at their finest …