Lukaku breaks two more records in Inter’s Europa League clash with Bayer Leverkusen

The former Everton and Manchester United striker cannot stop scoring for the Nerazzurri this season

Romelu Lukaku’s fine debut campaign at Inter continued when he broke two more records during their Europa League quarter-final against Bayer Leverkusen on Monday.

The Belgium international swept home the Nerazzurri’s second goal of the night in Dusseldorf to take his tally in all competitions to 31.

In doing so he became the player to score in nine successive Europa League or UEFA Cup matches, breaking the record of eight he previously shared with Newcastle’s Alan Shearer 2005. He is also the first player to score in six successive European matches for Inter.

In an eventful opening 45 minutes, Lukaku also had a role in Inter’s opener after 16 minutes, with his blocked shot landing in the path of Nico Barella, who fired the ball home through a crowd of players.

Lukaku then showed great strength to hold off Edmond Tapsoba, before somehow turning and squeezing the ball home as he was falling to the floor.

Leverkusen brought themselves back into the game before the break when Chelsea target Kai Havertz powered the ball beyond Samir Handanovic from inside the area after a neat one-two with Kevin Volland.

Lukaku is already enjoying the best goalscoring season of his career, having eclipsed the 27…