Luka Doncic’s 17th triple-double of season helps Dallas Mavericks beat the Milwaukee Bucks | NBA News

Luka Doncic provided another commanding efficiency with his 17 th triple-double of the season to lead the Dallas Mavericks to triumph over the MilwaukeeBucks

.

Saturday night’s NBA ratings Milwaukee Bucks 132-136 Dallas Mavericks (OT)

Los Angeles Lakers 111-116 Indiana Pacers

Phoenix Suns 119-112 Miami Heat

Utah Jazz 132-134 Denver Nuggets (OT2)

Los Angeles Clippers 122-117 Portland Trail Blazers

Image:

Doncic lines up his guy



Luke Doncic appeared for 36 points, a career-high 19 helps and 14 rebounds as his 17 th triple-double of the season and the 25 th one of his profession influenced the Mavericks to a 136-132 overtime win over the Bucks on Saturday night.

Dorian Finney-Smith likewise included 27 points and 11 rebounds, and Kristaps Porzingis contributed 26 points and 11 rebounds to assist Dallas reverse a late seven-point deficit in guideline. Maxi Kleber scored 15 points, and Trey Burke had 10.

Brook Lopez tape-recorded season highs of 34 points and 6 three-pointers, and Giannis Antetokounmpo included 34 points, 13 rebounds and 5 obstructed shots for the NBA- finest Bucks.

Khris Middleton signed up 21 …