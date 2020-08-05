Luka Doncic creates history as Mavericks beat Kings while the Nets shock Bucks | NBA News

Luka Doncic ended up being the youngest gamer in NBA history to tape-record a 30- point, 20- rebound triple-double in a video game as he led the Dallas Mavericks to triumph over the SacramentoKings

.

Tuesday night’s NBA ratings Dallas Mavericks 114-110 Sacramento Kings

Brooklyn Nets 119-116 Milwaukee Bucks

Phoenix Suns 117-115 Los Angeles Clippers

Miami Heat 112-106 Boston Celtics

Houston Rockets 102-110 Portland Trail Blazers

Orlando Magic 109-120 Indiana Pacers

Luka Doncic ended up being the youngest gamer in NBA history at 21 years, 158 days old to set up 30 points, 20 rebounds and 10 helps in the video game as the Dallas Mavericks outlived the Sacramento Kings in a 114-110 triumph on Tuesday night.

The Slovenian glossed a 34- point, 20- rebound, 12- help triple-double with a basket to break a tie with 1: 57 staying in overtime.

Tim HardawayJr had 6 of his 22 points in the additional session, assisting the Mavericks (41-29) win for the very first time in 3 attempts because the NBA reboot.

De’Aaron Fox chose a team-high 28 points for the Kings (28-39), who was up to the edge of …