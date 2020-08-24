Luka Doncic buzzer-beater levels Dallas Mavericks series against Los Angeles Clippers | NBA News

Luka Doncic’s three-pointer at the buzzer in overtime raised the Dallas Mavericks to a 135-133 success over the Los Angeles Clippers and levelled their first-round playoff series at 2-2.

Doncic got rid of the results of a sprained left ankle sustained on Friday and tape-recorded his 2nd successive triple-double with 43 points, 17 rebounds and 13 helps. He brought the Mavericks to the win regardless of playing without Kristaps Porzingis (knee).

Trey Burke included 25 points andTim Hardaway Jr scored 19 of his 21 in the 2nd half for theMavericks Seth Curry cracked in 15 points.

Game leaders LA Clippers Points: Lou Williams – 36

Assists: Lou Williams – 5

Rebounds: Kawhi Leonard – 9 Dallas Mavericks Points: Luka Doncic – 43

Assists: Luka Doncic – 13

Rebounds: Luka Doncic – 17

Lou Williams had 36 points and Kawhi Leonard completed with 32 points for the Clippers, who blew a 21-point very first half lead. Ivica Zubac contributed 15 points, while Paul George handled simply 9 points on 3-of-14 shooting. He scored 2 points in the 2nd half.

Game 5 is on Tuesday.

Luka Doncic struck the game-winning shot over Reggie Jackson



Doncic’s layup connected ball game at 130 with 50 seconds staying in overtime …