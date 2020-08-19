Luis Robert Exits With Minor Hand Injury; X-Rays Negative

9:52 pm: X-rays returned negative, Van Schouwen tweets. Robert’s everyday with an aching right-hand man.

9:38 pm: White Sox phenom Luis Robert left the group’s video game early Tuesday after an effort at a diving catch in the seventh inning, James Fegan of The Athletic reports. Robert was “shaking his right hand,” perDaryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times The White Sox changed him with Luis Gonzalez.

While it’s uncertain whether this will show to be a major injury, however any significant lack for the 23-year-old Robert would be a substantial blow to theWhite Sox The long-hyped possibility has more than measured up to the billing in his very first big league season, and has actually become a major American League Rookie of the Year prospect. Through the preliminary 95 plate looks of his profession, Robert has actually slashed.276/.330/.517 (130 wRC+) with 5 crowning achievement, 4 taken bases and 1.1 fWAR.

Aside from Robert and Gonzalez, Adam Engel‘s the only member of the White Sox who has actually played center this year. However, the club positioned Engel on the hurt list Monday since he might have entered into contact with somebody who has the coronavirus.