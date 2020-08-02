Luigi’s Mansion 3 Standard Edition – Nintendo Switch



Team up with Professor E. Gadd’s latest invention, Gooigi, an all-green doppelganger able to slip through tight spaces, walk on spikes, and otherwise help Luigi overcome obstacles he can’t get past alone

Interchange between Luigi and Gooigi as one player, or grab a friend and control one each at the same time

Explore the Last Resort, ascending through its differently themed doors full of quirky contraptions and haunting enemies

Race the timer with up to 8 players to clear objectives on a series of doors in the ScareScraper