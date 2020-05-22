Luigi Simoni: Former Inter Milan coach dies aged 81 | Football News





Gigi Simoni coached a bunch of golf equipment in Italy, together with Genoa, Lazio, Napoli and Inter Milan

Former Inter Milan coach Luigi Simoni, winner of the UEFA Cup with a aspect which included the Brazilian Ronaldo, has died on the age of 81, the membership stated on Friday.

In all, Simoni coached over a dozen sides in Italy, a few of them greater than as soon as, plus Bulgarian aspect CSKA Sofia in a training profession that spanned greater than 30 years.

He joined Inter earlier than the beginning of the 1997-98 season on the similar time they signed Ronaldo from Barcelona and led them to second place in Serie A behind Juventus and to the UEFA Cup remaining, the place they beat Lazio 3-0.

Simoni and Ronaldo led Inter Milan to the UEFA Cup in 1998

“I learned more from Ronaldo than he did from me that season,” stated Simoni, who had been ailing since struggling a stroke final June.

However, he was sacked by Inter the next November after a poor run of outcomes, on the identical day that he was awarded the Panchina d’Oro award for the coach of the yr.

“His way of living, both in life and football, was never over the top. His football reflected that: it was humble, functional and capable of making the most of what he had on offer,” stated Inter in a press release.

“This is how we remember him: with his white hair, in our dugout, while he enjoyed the magic of Ronaldo with a smile on his face, enveloped by the fans’ affection.”

A midfielder in his taking part in days, he had three stints at Genoa, two at Napoli and Pisa additionally coached Lazio, amongst others.