Lufthansa to cut German jobs as it sees aviation slump extending into 2024

Lufthansa sees no brilliant horizons in the near-term future of aviation– and is progressively looking to cuts as an outcome.

The German aviation giant stated Thursday that it lost EUR1.7 billion (around $2 billion) last quarter, in spite of a tremendous 59% decrease in functional expense that it accomplished by furloughing employees on government-supported pay and by cutting unneeded costs.

“These measures were only partially able to compensate for the decline in sales,” it stated in a declaration. And, with Lufthansa now anticipating that the aviation slump will last into 2024, it plans to progress with obligatory redundancies in Germany– something it states it was hoping not to do.

“The Group’s objective was to avoid redundancies as far as possible,” it stated. “Against the background of the market developments in global air traffic and based on the course of the negotiations on necessary agreements with the collective bargaining partners, this goal is no longer realistically within reach for Germany either.”

Because of continuous settlements with different unions, it is not yet possible to state the number of of Lufthansa’s prepared 22,000 task cuts will …

