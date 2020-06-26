Lufthansa bailout approved after billionaire shareholder drops opposition

At the virtual meeting of shareholders, Lufthansa CEO Carsten Spohr appealed for support. “We are asking for nothing less than your approval to save Deutsche Lufthansa,” he said.

The uncertainty over Thiele’s vote forcedto just take some extraordinary steps. It brought forward the disbursement of staff salaries by three days this month to “guarantee payment” in the context of the “uncertainties” surrounding the bailout, Spohr wrote in a letter to employees seen by CNN Business.

Time was running out. Lufthansa lost €1.2 billion ($1.3 billion) in the very first quarter and said last month that it was burning through €1 million ($1.1 million) in cash every hour. It had €4 billion ($4.5 billion) in cash on May 5.

“We simply don’t have any money,” Lufthansa chairman Karl-Ludwig Kley told shareholders during the meeting on Thursday. Reserves amassed during good years would soon be depleted and, without government help, insolvency looms, that he added.

Shareholders owning 39% of their stock voted almost unanimously to right back the bailout. Accepting the offer on the table was the “rational decision under the circumstances,” said Per-Ola Hellgren, an investment analyst and director at German bank Landesbank Baden-Württemberg.

Voting against the deal would have meant “taking a big risk,” potentially forcing Lufthansa to start insolvency proceedings, that he added.

Vital to Germany

Global aviation isn’t expected to get over the pandemic for several years. Lufthansa, which owns airlines in Germany, Switzerland, Austria and Belgium, is planning a sweeping restructuring program that would trim its fleet by 13% and could bring about as many as 22,000 job cuts. Kley said that 80% of its fleet is still grounded.

The company said in a statement Thursday that it has now reached an agreement with UFO, one of the labor unions that represents flight attendants, that helps you to save €500 million ($562 million) in costs while guaranteeing no forced layoffs for four years. The savings will undoubtedly be achieved through buyouts, pay freezes, paid down hours, unpaid leave, early retirement and a temporary cut in pension contributions.

Spohr told shareholders that the company is on course to reach the same agreement with the pilots’ union VC but that he said negotiations with a third union, Verdi, have now been “disappointing.”

how important Lufthansa is to Germany as an export nation,” Spohr said. The group’s airlines carried 145 million passengers in 2019, and play an essential role moving cargo into and out of Europe. “Politicians knowhowimportant Lufthansa is to Germany as an export nation,” Spohr said.

The group has secured a $1.5 billion loan against a Swiss government guarantee and receives a €450 million ($507 million) package backed by the Austrian government. It remains in talks with the Belgian government.

Germany’s bailout will give the federal government the right to appoint two members of the company’s supervisory board, which analysts have said could hamstring restructuring efforts.

Lufthansa risks being less competitive and less able to attract investment in future if restructuring plans are delayed, said Neil Glynn, head of European transport equity research at Credit Suisse.

— Fred Pleitgen and Eoin McSweeney contributed reporting.