Ludacris on celebrating Juneteenth: ‘My Fourth of July’

Friday is Juneteenth, the holiday commemorating the liberation of slaves in the United States. On The Talk, rapper Ludacris explained why, in light of the nationwide protests over racism, the break is so essential.

“It is a reminder that our ancestors did not give up hope,” he said. “There’s so much that can be said in terms of when slavery ended and how we were left with nothing but just rise above it and continued to make something of ourselves and the history of greatness.”

Ludacris called Juneteenth “my Fourth of July” “in terms of freedom,” adding that, “this Juneteenth is gonna be more emotional than any Juneteenth thus far.”

Members of the parade perform throughout the 48th Annual Juneteenth Day Festival on June 19, 2019 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images for VIBE)

It already has become a political flashpoint. President Trump rescheduled his Tulsa campaign rally from Friday to Saturday in honor of the break. And in a recent interview with the Wall Street Journal, that he claimed “nobody” knew concerning the long-running holiday, adding that now, as a result of his rally, he managed to get “very famous.”

On The Talk, Ludacris commented that this year’s Juneteenth seemingly have “educated” certain people, but that he never specifically named Trump.

“I think a lot of people are getting educated that may not have understood exactly Juneteenth was about,” he said with a chuckle.

The rapper suggested a few approaches to honor the break, from thoughtful introspection to traditional celebration. “Whether you’re just at home and just taking a moment and reading up and understanding more about our history,” that he said, “or whether you’re having a celebration the same as the Fourth of July.”

