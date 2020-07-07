Lucky fisherman can’t contain his excitement when he reels in two fish on a single line 

A fisherman couldn’t believe his luck after reeling in a catch only to discover he’d snagged two fish at once in this incredible video.

Ryan Groves was fishing with friends Aaryn Vera and Ayden Tague on a lake in Canada when he made the lucky double catch.

At the beginning of the video, which was recently shared on the web, the shadow of a fish is visible swimming underneath the surface of the water, fighting against Ryan’s fishing line.

As lucky Ryan Groves reels in his catch on a lake in Canada,another larger fish leaps up and grabs hold of his caught fish

The fish continues to carry the second fish in its mouth because it is brought aboard the boys’ boat in a net

Ryan is heard saying: ‘Yep, it’s a big f*****g pike boys’.

On closer inspection the boys decide the fish appears to be a ‘steely’ or steelhead trout.

He then double checks that Aaryn has got the net prepared to scoop up his prize.

Ryan casually confirms to his two friends: ‘Yep, I got it.’

As the fish begins to increase above your body of the lake the trio observe that their catch has a second fish clutched in its jaws.

The three friends begin whooping and cheering with one of these yelling ‘Oh my God’ repeatedly.

The two fish are grabbed in a net and hauled on board the boat where in fact the three friends whoop and cheer at their double catch

The two fish are then dropped onto a floor of the boat therefore the three friends can get a better look at their double catch.

Ryan is heard repeatedly saying ‘he got my steely’ as he stares in disbelief at the two fish.

Still in shock, Ayden tells the group: ‘No, I got that on video!’

The incredible catch was filmed in 2010 in May.

‘Steely’ or steelhead trout is one of the same group of fish since the rainbow trout but are anadromous, meaning they migrate upriver from the sea.

Steelhead trout are the state fish of Washington.