LUCKWIND Video Gaming Chair Racing Recliner – Ergonomic Adjustable Padded Armrest Swivel High Back Footrest with Headrest Lumbar Support Leather Breathable Bucket Seat Home Office Desk(Black & Grey)



Price: $138.88 - $129.88

(as of Jul 25,2020 21:18:29 UTC – Details)

Product Description

LUCKWIND GAMING SERIES



Stimulate Your Potential & Make No Mistake

Pierce The Wind & Leave Everything Behind

Welcome Aboard to The Top Players Club!

BEST SELECTED



Refined Leather Stitching Process

Provided with 2 Style Leather Stitching Process:

D01 – Revealing Sewing Thread

Classically Featuring with Decorative Line

D02 – Invisible Sewing Splicing

Pure & Blunt Splicing with Different Color PU Leather Enhancing Contraction

Breathable Large & Thick Cushion

Cooling and Breathable with Textilene Mesh on Both Sides;

3-Layers Foaming maintain enriched shape with comfort support;

22″ Wide 21.5″ Depth Cushioned Seating Allows Free Style Leg Crossing;

Reliable Suspension System

Heavy Duty Metal Base with Reclining Gears

SGS-3 High Capacity Gas Cylinder

Large Engineering Plastic Folding Base

5 – Silent Rubber Casters

Stunningly Beautiful in Neon



Attempting Glossy Leather Appearance

FULL BRIGHT



Indoor Full Brightness – Eye catching & Gentle

Refreshing in Dim



Gorgeous Ripple Outline

Surrrounding Stretching Back



From Head Rest to Lumbar, This Large Surrounding Chair Back You Up.

NEON LIGHT

FULL BRIGHT

DIM LIGHT

180 VISION

Retractable Footrest

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

Reclining Angle

135 Degree

135 Degree

135 Degree

135 Degree

135 Degree

135 Degree

Wear Resistant PU Leather

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

Large Comfort Lumbar Support

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

Artistic Stitching

Hidden

Hidden

Hidden

✓

✓

✓

Max Capacity

330lbs

330lbs

330lbs

330lbs

330lbs

330lbs

✅ 【Sizable & Excellent Comfort】This chair is a stylish addition to your gaming station, a master touch to your office. Featured after racing car, embraced wing back / soft padded armrest / ergonomic cushioned seat consist its contoured, segmented comfort padding. Built-in headrest, removable lumbar cushion & retrace-able footrest add special care when choosing multiple reclining positions. Either stay professional or fashion is surely up to you!

✅ 【Full Material & Playful Functional】Dual Stitching / Stylish hemming rim / 2 Color Segmented Gen-2 Wear-resist PU leather adding gloss & elasticity / 4-inch Multi-layer Memory foam maintain shaping & support through buckect seat ergonomics / Cool Combination of Leather touch with 3D Breathable Mesh / Simplistic Built-in Headrest & Removable Lumbar Pillow for upgraded comfort all dimensional / 360 Swivel / Height Adjustable / 90-135°SILENT Reclining / Retractable Footrest / Gen-2 Enhanced Arm

✅ 【Ergonomic Design】Large Degree Reclining Back and Adjustable Height make every second you are in the chair fully streched & long lasting relaxing.Besides Posture, inside Heavy Wooden S-shape Frame Construction provides ultimate stability, Contoured Padding Back fit perfectly / Large Breathable Cushion spreads body weight comfortably.

✅ 【Details & Dimension】Back Width 20-3/4” / Back Height 31-1/2” / Seat Height Adjustment 17~19-5/8” /Seat Depth 21-1/2” /Seat Width 22” / Max Footrest Extend 17” / Footrest Cushion Width 9” / Footrest Cushion Length 15”/ Armrest Pad Length 13” / Armrest length 16”/ Weight Capacity: 330 lbs / SGS-3 / BIFMA tested / Silent Rubber Casters

✅ 【Assemble needed】All necessary hardware and instructions included. PRODUCT WITH LIMITED 2 YEARS WARRANTY feel free to contact us if you get problem with product,shipping,assembly or anything else, your satisfaction is our TOP PRIORITY CONCERN!