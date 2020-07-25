LUCKWIND Video Gaming Chair Racing Recliner – Ergonomic Adjustable Padded Armrest Swivel High Back Footrest with Headrest Lumbar Support Leather Breathable Bucket Seat Home Office Desk(Black & Grey)

Price:
$138.88 - $129.88
(as of Jul 25,2020 21:18:29 UTC – Details)
Product Description
Refined Leather Stitching Process
Provided with 2 Style Leather Stitching Process:
D01 – Revealing Sewing Thread
Classically Featuring with Decorative Line
D02 – Invisible Sewing Splicing
Pure & Blunt Splicing with Different Color PU Leather Enhancing Contraction
Breathable Large & Thick Cushion
Cooling and Breathable with Textilene Mesh on Both Sides;
3-Layers Foaming maintain enriched shape with comfort support;
22″ Wide 21.5″ Depth Cushioned Seating Allows Free Style Leg Crossing;
Reliable Suspension System
Heavy Duty Metal Base with Reclining Gears
SGS-3 High Capacity Gas Cylinder
Large Engineering Plastic Folding Base
5 – Silent Rubber Casters
Stunningly Beautiful in Neon
Attempting Glossy Leather Appearance
✅ 【Sizable & Excellent Comfort】This chair is a stylish addition to your gaming station, a master touch to your office. Featured after racing car, embraced wing back / soft padded armrest / ergonomic cushioned seat consist its contoured, segmented comfort padding. Built-in headrest, removable lumbar cushion & retrace-able footrest add special care when choosing multiple reclining positions. Either stay professional or fashion is surely up to you!
✅ 【Full Material & Playful Functional】Dual Stitching / Stylish hemming rim / 2 Color Segmented Gen-2 Wear-resist PU leather adding gloss & elasticity / 4-inch Multi-layer Memory foam maintain shaping & support through buckect seat ergonomics / Cool Combination of Leather touch with 3D Breathable Mesh / Simplistic Built-in Headrest & Removable Lumbar Pillow for upgraded comfort all dimensional / 360 Swivel / Height Adjustable / 90-135°SILENT Reclining / Retractable Footrest / Gen-2 Enhanced Arm
✅ 【Ergonomic Design】Large Degree Reclining Back and Adjustable Height make every second you are in the chair fully streched & long lasting relaxing.Besides Posture, inside Heavy Wooden S-shape Frame Construction provides ultimate stability, Contoured Padding Back fit perfectly / Large Breathable Cushion spreads body weight comfortably.
✅ 【Details & Dimension】Back Width 20-3/4” / Back Height 31-1/2” / Seat Height Adjustment 17~19-5/8” /Seat Depth 21-1/2” /Seat Width 22” / Max Footrest Extend 17” / Footrest Cushion Width 9” / Footrest Cushion Length 15”/ Armrest Pad Length 13” / Armrest length 16”/ Weight Capacity: 330 lbs / SGS-3 / BIFMA tested / Silent Rubber Casters
✅ 【Assemble needed】All necessary hardware and instructions included. PRODUCT WITH LIMITED 2 YEARS WARRANTY feel free to contact us if you get problem with product,shipping,assembly or anything else, your satisfaction is our TOP PRIORITY CONCERN!