LUCKWIND Ergonomic Office Chair Ribbed Leather Swivel – Adjustable Height Tilt Arm Sleeves Lumbar Support High Back Upholstery Executive Conference Task Computer Chrome Wheel Caster 350lbs Big (Black)



Price: $134.88

(as of Jul 27,2020 00:41:24 UTC – Details)

Product Description

STURDY ARMREST with leatherette sleeves



FLAT & WIDE – Feels secured and comfortable, spreads body pressure just fine

ZIPPER REMOVABLE PADDING – Warm and Soft, remove it easily with Zipper

HEAVY DUTY METAL – Sturdy & Strong with Enhanced Structure

STREAMLINE SHAPING – Sleek and Streamline provides more Elegance

FULL CHROME FINISH – Durable Multi-Layered Chrome Finish

SUSPENDED AIR BEARING HEADREST



BACK & HEADREST Features



Ribbed PU leather covering both side from Back to Front, with Classic Suspended Air Bearing Head rest in Mid-High, You can surely rest your neck and relax with a stretch.

Large Comfortable Seat Cushion



19.7″ Wide / 19″ Deep Cushion Seating Area provides extra comfort for hours of tasking & entertainment,

2″ Thick Ergo Foaming is featured with Soft Waterfall Opening that spreads body pressure and enhancing blood circulation.

For Traditional Suspension Structure that is also known as ‘sitting pocket’, Ergo Cushioned Seat is without doubt in advance for More Relaxation.

Stable Bearing with Metal Suspension



1 Triangle Metal Handle with Fixing Bolts enhanced a Sturdy Back;

2 Extensive Metal Baring Frame Ideally spreads body weight, making it more reliable;

3 Spacious gap between deep of seat cushion and lumbar back;

Stable 5-Star Base



1 -Abandon split base made from plastic and screws, you probably has seen enough criticism about this chair base. WE PROVIDE YOU THE ENTIRE METAL PIECE WITH DOME ARTIFACT

2 -Rubber Casters with White Tire adding Exquisite Beauty.

BIFMA

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

SGS

Level 3

Level 3

Level 3

Level 3

Level 3

Coverage Material

PU Leather

PU Leather

PU Leather

Textilene & PU leather

Textilene & PU leather

Rubber Casters

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

Max Capacity

330lbs

330lbs

330lbs

330lbs

330lbs

Armrest Type

Fixed

Fixed

Fixed

Flip up

Flip up

Arm Padding

Zipper remove

Zipper remove

Zipper remove

Foam Fix

Foam Fix

Tilt & Tension

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

✅【Mordern & Stylish】The LUCKWIND Ribbed Office Chair is quiet an efficient performer. Accent by Sleek Metal 5-Star Base & Chair Frame, Delicate Streamline Shaping with Foldable / Tilt / 360 Height Adjustment, Coulped with Duo-Edge Stitched Upholstered PU Leather, This Attractive Chair Converges Comfort, Ergonomics with Elegant Simplistic Touch.

✅【Style】Designed for computer gaming executive conference Room reception. Excellence of balancing beauty of leather with polished steel / Ergonomic armrest and lumbar support embodied by stretched air bearing headrest with back handle for both function and elegance / Upgraded Thicken Cushion offers durable comfort as well as ergonomics / Lean down with Lockable Tilt Control / Height Adjusted by Dome Elevated Entire Piece of 5-Star Base

✅【Functional & Sturdy】Smooth-rolling casters offer a versatile range of mobility, chair swivels 360 degrees and its 5 large branch of Five-star base made from one piece of iron allow for stable smooth-rolling when moving during work and entertainment, No More Fuzzy Assembly or fragile chair legs, make your life neat and clear, once and for all. Great Chair to Accomplish Elite taste – Neat / Dashing / Elegant / Fashionable / Slim / Sharp

✅【Dimensions】 39.76″ – 44.1”; Seat Height: 15.35” – 19.69”; Seat: 19.69”W x 18.9”L

✅【Assemble needed】All necessary hardware and instructions included. Folding Chair back can only be locked UP RIGHT when arms are assembled. Feel free to contact us if you get problem with product,shipping,assembly or anything else.