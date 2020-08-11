Luck of the draw a huge factor at U.S. Amateur

BANDON, Ore.– If Bandon Dunes is thought about as near real links golf as it gets in the U.S., then stroke play at the 120 th U.S. Amateur may too be half an Open Championship.

The luck of the draw has actually definitely been a huge factor.

With a smaller sized field this year, down to 264 gamers, all rivals teed off the very first tees at Bandon Dunes and stroke-play co-host BandonTrail This triggered 60 gamers to get 2 beginning times prior to midday PT while 4 groups drew the brief straw with tee times of 10: 51a m. and, gulp, 3: 04 p.m.

“I know how fortunate I am to get those tee times,” stated LSU senior Philip Barbaree, who completed 36 holes at even par. “Anytime you have two morning tee times, you absolutely have the best of the best. I didn’t know that coming here, but as soon as I played my first practice round, I knew I had a really good draw.”

While the 2 courses were comparable in scoring average on Monday–Bandon Trails played somewhat harder at 75.6 while Bandon Dunes was 75.58– the variation in between the very first half of the tee sheet and the second was plain: the early morning played more than four-and-a- half shots simpler than the afternoon.

And of the 42 gamers who broke par in Round 1, 28 of them played in the early morning “wave.”

Barbaree stated he’s heard …