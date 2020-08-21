‘Lucifer’ on Netflix will feature Black Lives Matter movement in season 6

“When we got back to the [writers] room, we started looking at the fact that we’re a cop show and in what ways have we contributed or not addressed the systemic issues of the police department,” she stated. “And we decided we wanted to speak to it. So we’re actually doing a story that speaks directly to it, and we’re super excited about it.”

Modrovich stated that she’s “nervous” about taking on the topic since she desires “to get it right.”

The episode will come in the program’s 6th and last season, which the authors are presently preparing, as the 5th season debuts its very first 8 episodes on Netflix today.

Joe Henderson, another executive on the program, included that there was a “responsibility” to attend to the movement.

“What we did want to do was speak to the cultural reckoning we’re all going through and, I think, we’ll be continuing to go through, and our place in it and our responsibility to say something,” he stated.

