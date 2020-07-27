LucidSound LS50X Wireless Gaming Headset for Xbox One with Bluetooth



Built for gaming. Designed for life. The LS50X is 100% wireless for Xbox One and also connects to any Bluetooth audio devices simultaneously. Works on Xbox series x. Seamlessly switch between gaming and phone or mix Bluetooth audio while playing on Xbox. Named best Xbox headset by just push start, the LS50X features an advanced dual mic system, with a removable boom mic for crystal-clear chat in-game, and a second built-in mic for mobile gaming and calls. Both mics support digital echo noise canceling. LS50X uses advanced wireless technology Designed to be interference- and lag-free even in crowded networking areas. Built to last with a 20-hour rechargeable battery, durable, flexible headrail and ultra-comfy gel-cooled memory foam ear pads.

Dual active radios for 100% wireless Xbox and Bluetooth audio, monitor and take calls while gaming on Xbox, stream music into your Xbox Game, transmit and control PC audio into your Xbox Game.

Two Precision microphones with background noise suppression and echo Cancelling Technology. Removable boom microphone for Xbox Live and integrated microphone for all mobile devices.

Ultra luxe ear cushions with cooling Gel, voice prompts and custom EQ modes and carrying case

Hybrid headset, full-featured wireless Xbox gaming Headset and full-featured audiophile Bluetooth headset in one with 20+ hour battery life.