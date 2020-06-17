Lucid Motors will reveal its all-electric Air sedan on September 9th

Lucid Motors has announced that it will reveal the production version of its first all-electric luxury sedan, the Air, within an online event on September 9th. The California startup says it will showcase the Air’s final exterior and interior designs, and provide new details on the car’s specs, configurations, and pricing.

But clients will are in possession of to wait just a little longer to have behind the wheel of the preordered Airs thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to TechCrunch, which reports that the first batch of cars that come away from Lucid Motors’ production line at the end of the year won’t be sold. Instead, the initial customer car deliveries have already been pushed back again to early 2021.

The Air was slated to be unmasked at the 2020 New York International Auto Show (NYIAS), that has been supposed to occur in April. But like pretty much every other auto show and major event, NYIAS was postponed in March due to the pandemic. Last month, the show’s organizers announced that this year’s NYIAS will be canceled altogether.

Instead, Lucid Motors has spent time dangling bits of information regarding its progress with the Air since it worked up an idea for its own reveal event. The company published some photos of the factory it’s building in Casa Grande, Arizona in April, and released videos of the Air being put through its winter testing paces as well as making a 400-mile trek between San Francisco and Los Angeles on just one charge.

The Air was first unmasked in prototype form completely back in 2016, so the sedan has been a number of years coming. Like many other EV startups, Lucid Motors — which is helmed by former Tesla Model S lead engineer Peter Rawlinson — ran in to some money trouble as it tried to bring the Air to production, and took on loans from the hedge fund and a Chinese bus company to remain afloat, as The Verge previously reported.

The company eventually received an enormous $1 billion lifeline from Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund just a couple of weeks ahead of the Kingdom had Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi killed.

Rawlinson has said that money will get the company into production and that the delays in getting there have given Lucid Motors the opportunity to make a quantity of improvements to the technology that powers the Air. The company said Wednesday it is also now ramping up its hiring.

“As Lucid’s 1,000+ employees return to work in a phased approach based on local and state mandates – with none ever laid off or furloughed – they resume vehicle development work that was only briefly delayed during shelter-in-place,” the startup wrote in a news release. Lucid Motors said it has actually hired 160 employees within the last 90 days, and it plans to add 700 more by the end of the year.