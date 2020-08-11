Lucid Motors claims its all-electric Air sedan will have a range of 517 miles

Lucid Motors might have a “range anxiety” killer on its hands.

The Newark, California- based start-up revealed that its upcoming all-electric sedan, the Lucid Air, will have an eye-popping range of 517miles That suggests that when the Air ultimately goes on sale– a production variation is anticipated to make its launching in September, however consumer shipments aren’t arranged till early 2021– Lucid claims it will be “the longest range electric vehicle to date.”

Currently, that title is held by the appropriately called Tesla Model S Long Range, which can take a trip an Environmental Protection Agency- accredited range of 402 miles on a single charge. Most electrical lorries on the marketplace today have a range that falls in between 200-300 miles, while some have less than that. The upcoming crop of EVs is intending to have a range of 300-400miles Tesla CEO Elon Musk has stated the next-generation Tesla Roadster, which is anticipated to enter into production in 2021, will have a range of 620miles Tesla has actually likewise guaranteed 500 miles of range for its Semi trucks, though the 18- wheeler has yet to go into production.

So it would be a quite huge plume in its cap for Lucid Motors, a start-up that initially exposed its model back in 2016, to launch an EV with over 500 miles of …