Joseph L. Murphy

A 16-year-old future star of the climbing world has died after falling from a cliff in south-eastern France.

Luce Douady was going to an unexplored sector of a cliff near Grenoble when she slipped and fell from the approach path, French media report.

Her human anatomy has been recovered and an investigation opened, according to Le Dauphiné. The exact circumstances of her death are unclear.

Tributes have been paid from the planet of professional sports climbing.

The sport’s governing human anatomy the International Federation of Sport Climbing called her a “young, brilliant and talented athlete”.

French climbing site Grimper called her the “future of climbing”.

After winning youth events Douady shifted to senior competition.

Aged just 15, she made her debut appearance on the IFSC Boulder World Cup circuit, finishing fifth.

Bouldering requires competitors to attempt to climb fixed routes inside a time limit. It is one of the disciplines when sports climbing makes its debut at next year’s rescheduled Tokyo Olympics.