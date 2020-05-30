Lucas Torreira: Arsenal midfielder steps up rehabilitation after ankle injury | Football News





Lucas Torreira took half in out of doors coaching on Saturday because the Arsenal midfielder stepped up his rehabilitation following an ankle injury.

The Uruguayan was stretchered off throughout Arsenal’s FA Cup victory at Portsmouth in early March.

He was pictured coaching alone at Arsenal Training Centre on Saturday, whereas head coach Mikel Arteta led a bunch session because the membership gears up for the Premier League’s proposed restart on June 17.

Arsenal’s journey to Manchester City, together with Aston Villa vs Sheffield United, are the 2 matches set to happen on Wednesday, June 17.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Sokratis participate in a coaching session on Saturday

That will take all 20 Premier League golf equipment up to 29 matches performed, with Arsenal then scheduled to face Brighton away when the primary full spherical of fixtures happen on June 19-21.

A full new fixture schedule remains to be to be confirmed, though Arsenal do know their FA Cup quarter-final at Sheffield United is scheduled for the weekend of June 27-28.

Arsenal are presently ninth within the desk, eight factors behind fourth-placed Chelsea who’ve performed a sport extra.