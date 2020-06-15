Lucas Browne targets big knockout win against Apti Davtaev in US debut | Boxing News





Lucas Browne was set to fight Apti Davtaev in Las Vegas in March

Lucas Browne hopes to mark his US debut with a dramatic knockout as he prepares for his rescheduled fight with Apti Davtaev.

The Australian heavyweight has linked up with new trainer Craig Christian in front of his clash with the unbeaten Russian, which was orginally due to be staged in Las Vegas in March.

Browne is wanting to impress the American audience after that he ended a year ago with a stoppage win over John Hopoate in his home country.

“I love the fact that I’m able to fight again, to fight in the USA and against a fighter like Davtaev,” said Browne.

Davtaev’s preparations are overseen by Tyson Fury’s trainer Sugarhill Steward

“He is really a very strong and tough man and it will be two men bashing away in the ring. Personally i think it will be an excellent fight and extremely fan friendly.

“I’ve taken it down to once-a-day training during the pandemic to make sure I don’t burn out and over-train, but to keep active and busy and focused. I’m in a new gym and with a new trainer, and am very excited about showcasing my skills and making a bang.”

Davtaev displayed his punch power with 19 knockouts in 20 victories and it has been guided towards a global title fight by Tyson Fury’s trainer Sugarhill Steward.

I am hoping in the near future I’ll get a possiblity to showcase myself against a world-class opponent in Lucas Browne Apti Davtaev

“I was very excited about fighting Lucas Browne on March 28 in the US,” said Davtaev. “It was going to be my being released party. He is a quality fighter. I was getting excited about the opportunity of showing that I am the brand new force in the heavyweight division.

“Training with Sugarhill Steward at his Kronk Gym for the last 36 months has improved every part of my game. Having this kind of master coach gives me even more confidence when I go into the ring.

“He has helped me to utilise my size and power to produce impressive knockouts.

“I am hoping in the near future I will get a chance to showcase myself against a world-class opponent in Lucas Browne.”