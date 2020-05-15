Luca Guadagnino to remake Scarface with Coen brothers script | Film

Call Me By Your Name director Luca Guadagnino is to tackle the long-gestating new model of traditional gangster movie Scarface.

According to Variety, Guadagnino is the newest director put in on a challenge that goes again to at the least 2011. There are two earlier variations: the 1932 unique starring Paul Muni and directed by Howard Hawks, and the 1983 remodeling with Al Pacino and directed by Brian De Palma.

The new manufacturing has a uneven historical past. Martin Bregman, who produced the De Palma movie, was named as a producer, with Harry Potter’s David Yates lined up to direct a script by David Ayer. In 2014 it was reported that Pablo Larrain, the Chilean director of No, The Club and Jackie, was set to take over directing duties, with a script from Homicide: Life on the Street’s Paul Attanasio that centered on “a Mexican hustler in Los Angeles”. Subsequent reports suggested that Antoine Fuqua (Training Day) had at one level been set to direct, and after Fuqua left the challenge, a script by the Coen brothers was about to be filmed with Diego Luna within the lead function.

The Variety report says Guadagnino will probably be working from the Coens’ script, with The Batman’s Dylan Clark on board as producer. (Bregman died in 2018.)

Guadagnino was Oscar-nominated for finest image for Call Me By Your Name, the Italian-set romance starring Timothée Chalamet and Armie Hammer, and has since accomplished a remake of the Dario Argento horror movie Suspiria, with Dakota Johnson and Tilda Swinton.