Price: $19.99 - $14.99

(as of Jul 29,2020 05:20:11 UTC – Details)



This treadmill specialty kit also includes walking belt adjustment tool. Complete with instructions and handy applicator wand. Quick and easy. A full 6 month supply with no muss or fuss. Meets and exceeds most manufacturers requirements and works on virtually every treadmill model and make.

Easy to use

Removes dirt

Reduces costly repairs

Prolongs motor life

Prolongs belt life