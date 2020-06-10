LTE variant of LG Velvet appears in Geekbench with Snapdragon 845 and 6GB of RAM

On Tuesday experiences surfaced about an LG Velvet with a Snapdragon 845 as a substitute of the Snapdragon 765G. Photos of the cellphone have been shot with the AIDA64 display screen open, revealing the alternate chipset. This variant of the Velvet has now gone via Geekbench.

The Geekbench consequence corroborates the sooner report and even with the mannequin quantity: LM-G910. The timing of the 2 occasions means that the cellphone from the Iranian web site ran this benchmark. This LTE variant of the LG Velvet appears to be arriving to Iran and Brazil, and we are able to anticipate LG to launch it in different markets the place 5G is just not but deployed.

Its believed that the whole lot else concerning the LG Velvet shall stay the identical because the 5G variant, solely the chipset is modified to the Snapdragon 845. The Velvet has a 6.8-inch Full HD+ OLED display screen, and 128GB of inside storage that may be expanded through a microSD card.









Chipset and reminiscence particulars from AIDA64  The relaxation is unchanged

The front-facing digicam is a 16MP module, and the rear triple setup consists of a 48MP important digicam, an 8MP ultrawide shooter, and a 5MP depth sensor  all powered by a 4,300 mAh battery with help for wi-fi charging.

Source  Via