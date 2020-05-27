LTA announces four new British Tour events to take place in July | Tennis News





The LTA strategies to phase a collection of British Tour events this summertime

The Lawn Tennis Association have actually verified they really hope to phase a collection of new British Tour events for specialist gamers in July, topic to federal government verification.

Four new competitors, intended to give a path back right into affordable tennis for gamers, are established to take place over successive weeks in between July 3 as well as July 26.

All four competitions are intended to be held at the LTA’s National Tennis Centre in Roehampton, southern west London.

LTA president Scott Lloyd claimed: “Since the coronavirus dilemma, we have actually been functioning extremely tough to sustain all our gamers, locations, trainers as well as authorities via this extremely difficult time.

“I’m thrilled to introduce today the following phase of elite tennis’ return to completing securely behind shut doors as component of a five-phase strategy worked with by UK Sport with Government.

“The LTA is actively engaged in developing the necessary guidelines for behind closed doors events, which we hope will be determined by the Government in the coming weeks to ensure the safest environment for anyone involved in returning to competition and look forward to bringing tennis back into people’s lives this summer.”

Prize cash at each competition has actually increased by 50 percent, for the very first time at a British Tour occasion.

It is after that wished that locations will certainly obtain the seal of authorization to host competitors.

Each of the events will certainly play host to 32 songs gamers (16 males as well as 16 females) as well as will certainly be open to the greatest rated gamers with an LTA Membership number that desire to go into.

The competitions will mostly take place over 3 days: Friday, Saturday as well as Sunday, with a someday doubles-only occasion.

An LTA declaration included: “Throughout this procedure, the LTA has actually been functioning very closely with the Department for Digital, Culture, Media as well as Sport (DCMS), UK Sport as well as various other sporting activities controling bodies in very carefully preparing the return to training for elite degree professional athletes.

“The LTA stays in close appointment with the ATP, WTA as well as the ITF concerning the future of global events this year, adhering to the suspension of the specialist Tours.

“The LTA has actually likewise created prepare for additionally boosted residential having fun chances past August – must the global suspension duration be prolonged additionally.”

