Lt. Gov. Patrick hits back at ‘fraud’ Cuomo, says Texas is not close to running out of ICU beds

Appearing on “The Ingraham Angle” with host Laura Ingraham, Patrick known as Cuomo a “fraud” when it comes to his governing and dealing with of the COVID-19 pandemic, citing an exorbitant quantity of deaths amongst seniors residing in New York nursing houses or long-term care amenities.

GOV. CUOMO DEFENDS CORONAVIRUS CLOSURES: ‘WE DID IT RIGHT, WE DID IT SMART’

“He had about 6,000 people die in nursing houses. We’ve had lower than a thousand — and that is on prime of the opposite individuals who have died in New York,” Patrick exclaimed. “He short-changed the folks of New York and he value folks their lives.

“And, how dare ]Cuomo] go on and point his finger at any other governor [in] another state for what he did,” he added. “He killed people in New York. And, I’ll say it clearly: because of his policies of shipping people to nursing homes.”

In Texas, nevertheless, a sudden rise in instances has compelled Republican Gov. Gregg Abbott — alongside the governors of different hard-hit early-open states like Florida and Arizona — to pause their reopening plans. Abbott has additionally put a maintain on elective surgical procedures to be certain that there is a lot of room for brand new instances in hospitals and medical facilities.

Nationally, 39,327 new infections had been reported by U.S. state well being departments on Thursday, surpassing the earlier document set simply sooner or later earlier.

According to The Washington Post, Texas alone reported a document 5,996 new instances on Thursday — together with a document excessive for hospitalizations — and the state’s rolling common has jumped by 340 p.c since Memorial Day.

Patrick confirmed that whereas Texas has seen a spike in instances, it was anticipated as a result of they’re now testing virtually 35,000 folks daily in 254 counties.

“So, we expected those numbers to go up. Our hospitalizations are up…The good news is we’re not seeing it translate to the ICU unit or into fatalities,” he remarked.

Patrick advised Ingraham that whereas numbers are excessive there is nonetheless quite a bit to be “very optimistic about,” together with that now primarily youthful individuals are coming into hospitals, not going to ICU items, and leaving in half of the time that they had been staying back in March.

“And, by the way,” he famous, “I would like to straighten out some misinformation that is been all around the media in Texas and America: we are not out of ICU beds in Texas. We have 7,200 ICU beds accessible. Of these, we’ve got 1,400 with [COVID-19 patients].7,200 and 1,400.

“But, we’re not stepping backward,” Patrick asserted. “And, our ‘pause’ button that we have taken right here, Laura, we’re already 75 p.c open in our eating places, 50 p.c in virtually each enterprise. People are out there and about. It’s one of the explanations the instances are up with younger folks.

“But, that ‘s been the big reason for the spike. And, just to close the loop on the ICU cases: when they say in Texas, ‘Well, it’s 90-95 percent full.’ That’s with non-COVID patients. So, as those cases end, we have plenty of room — plenty of room for COVID patients,” he assured.