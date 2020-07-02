Lt. Gov. Hosemann and Speaker Gunn retire Mississippi state flag

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Lieutenant Governor Delbert Hosemann and House Speaker Philip Gunn presented the former Mississippi state flag to the Mississippi Department of Archives and History (MDAH).

On Tuesday, Governor Tate Reeves signed a bill to remove the flag, which bears the Confederate battle emblem.

The flags flying above the State Capitol were lowered at 3:00 p.m. and presented to Hosemann and Gunn.

The ceremony proceeded to the Museum of Mississippi History and Mississippi Civil Rights Museum, where Judge Reuben Anderson, president of the MDAH Board of Trustees, received the state flag.

Gunn released these statement concerning the retirement of the former state flag:

The 1894 flag has flown over our state for 126 years, during which time our state saw good moments along with some of it’s darkest. This retirement is really a somber occasion but it also marks a beginning, a period for renewal, a time to carry the best of Mississippi forward. We entrust this flag to the Museum of Mississippi History, where it belongs, to ever remind us as Mississippians of where we once were, what lengths we’ve come, and just how much further we are able to go when we’re united under a brand new banner representing ALL Mississippians. Philip Gunn, Speaker of the House (R-Miss.)

Hosemann released the following statement:

Today, we retire our flag for the last 125 years. We usually do not retire our future or, for that matter, our past. Our citizens will briefly select their flag for the future. It will contain the words “In God We Trust,” as does our State emblem. Never has this been right. While this is a historical event, it’s but another in the real history of our State. In this second, we chart a training course for our collective future for years and years. May God bless Mississippi. Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann, R-Miss.

