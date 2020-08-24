LRSD teacher suddenly resigns due to coronavirus uncertainties

The Little Rock teacher stated, “I’m willing to live with the uncertainty of not having a paycheck against the uncertainty of whether or not I can get a deadly virus.”

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.– Most instructors and trainees are preparing to head back to school on Monday, however some aren’t.

For the previous 2 years, Faye Hanson has actually strolled into the doors at Pulaski Heights Middle School all set to invest another year satisfying her enthusiasm.

But after months of what if’s and uncertainties, Hanson chose standing in front of a class wasn’t where her heart was informing her to be.

“I decided last Tuesday to resign my position. Rather than continue with this ridiculous farce,” she stated, in a video.