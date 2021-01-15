Analysts working at Wall Street have predicted that the stocks of LPI would be posting a sales sum of $188.93 million for the present quarter. According to reports from Zacks, four of the investment analysts working at LPI have already issued the estimates on the earnings of the company. The highest range of estimates has come in at $218.64 million, with the lowest one coming at $162.10 million. The company posted revenue of $218.12 million the previous year, which is indicative of a negative annual growth rate of about 13.4%. LPI would be posting their next earnings results on the 17th of February.

The Quarterly Earnings of LPI

It should come as no surprise that quite a few research equities have commented on the stocks of LPI. Zacks has been one of the first equities to increase the rating of LPI from sell to hold, which was published as a note on the 9th of December. Piper Sandler has already reduced the price target on the shares of the company to $14, along with a rating of neutral set in an 11th November research report. Raymond James has decreased the price target on Laredo Petroleum to $12, which comes along with a rating of outperform.

According to claims, one of the research analysts covering the firm has given it a rating of sell, while four of them have given it a rating of hold. Four other research investment analysts gave the company a rating of buy. LPI has a hold rating, with a $21 price target.

The stocks of LPI did announce their earnings results on the 4th of November. The producer of oil and gas had posted an EPS of $4.02, which was more than the analyst estimate. The revenue generated by the firm was $173.55 million, which was quite lower than the estimate given by analysts. The oil conglomerate had a 111.63% negative net margin.