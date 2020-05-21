LPGA Tour to freeze players’ status for 2021; Q-School cancelled | Golf News





Georgia Hall is at the moment 18th within the Race to CME Globe standings

The LPGA Tour will freeze gamers’ status into subsequent season, though will preserve the 2020 and 2021 campaigns separate within the report books.

The Tour has been severely impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic, with 24 occasions both postponed, cancelled or rescheduled since Inbee Park received the Women’s Australian Open in February.

The earliest the Tour will return is the Marathon Classic from July 23-26, leaving a closely diminished schedule, with LPGA Commissioner Mike Whan asserting that every one these with taking part in privileges in 2020 can have their status carried over into subsequent season.

“As we look to the remainder of the 2020 season and ahead to 2021, we wanted to make sure that the athletes who earned the opportunity to play on the LPGA tour for 2020 have that full season opportunity in 2021,” LPGA commissioner Mike Whan stated.

“We feel players were not given the season that they earned in ’19 for ’20. They might have some version of a ’20 season, but they don’t have a full season to perform under the categories in which they’ve earned coming into the year.”

Inbee Park received the final LPGA Tour occasion that was held in February, her 20th LPGA Tour title

Current rookies will stay rookies in 2021 although the 2020 season will formally conclude with the CME Group Tour Championship in December, whereas the LPGA Tour qualifying faculty has been cancelled for 2020 and all pre-tournament qualifying for occasions has been suspended.

Symetra Tour gamers competing this 12 months even have the likelihood up to 5 promotions to the LPGA Tour, relying on what number of Symetra Tour occasions are ready to happen this 12 months..

“We really felt that the right thing to do was make sure that while Covid-19 is going to affect 2020 for everybody, it shouldn’t affect your career,” Whan added.

“You shouldn’t find yourself back trying to play your way onto a Tour when you probably didn’t get a chance to play your way on or off a Tour in the first place. You’ll essentially have the same priority position in ’21 that you had walking into ’20.”