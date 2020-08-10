LPGA Tour: Danielle Kang wins again ahead of Lydia Ko and Jodi Ewart Shadoff | Golf News





Danielle Kang declared a 2nd succeeding LPGA Tour triumph

Danielle Kang capitalized of a back-nine collapse from Lydia Ko to win the Marathon LPGA Classic, where Jodi Ewart Shadoff likewise pleased.

Ko held a five-shot lead with 6 holes staying at Highland Meadows Golf Club however carded 2 bogeys and a double-bogey along the closing stretch, enabling Kang to publish a three-under 68 and declare her 2nd LPGA Tour triumph in as numerous starts.

Kang completed a shot clear of Ko and Ewart Shadoff, who rose up the leaderboard on the last day with a four-under 67, with Australia’s Minjee Lee a more shot back in 4th area.

Ewart Shadoff was chasing after a maiden LPGA Tour title

“It …