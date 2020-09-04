LPGA to allow caddies in carts to cope with extreme heat at ANA Inspiration

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif.– Players can ride in carts throughout practice rounds and caddies can utilize them throughout the competition to cope with the extreme heat anticipated for the ANA Inspiration next week in the California desert.

The LPGA revealed the choice on its site Thursday.

Traditionally the very first significant of the season, the ANA Inspiration was moved from the very first weekendin April to Sept 10-13 when the COVID-19 pandemic required the trip to closed down for 5 months.

Heather Daly-Donofrio, the LPGA Tour’s primary operations officer, stated in a memo to gamers and caddies that temperature levels are anticipated to variety from 105 to 115 degrees. Considering this year has actually been everything about health and wellness,” we will be permitting caddies to take carts for the week.”

“We have actually sought advice from with our medical group and feel this is the very best choice to keep our caddies safe and healthy throughout this extreme heat,” she stated.

Caddies can pick to walk and push carts are an alternative. The LPGA stated gamers can ride in carts throughout the practice rounds, however strolling is needed throughout the champion.

Also, caddies will have bibs rather of the conventional coverallsat Mission Hills Country Club The LPGA has actually purchased 1,500 cooling towels for gamers, caddies, personnel and volunteers.

“This was the date that we …