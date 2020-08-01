LPGA returns as Danielle Kang fires bogey-free 66 to lead Drive On Championship

TOLEDO, Ohio –Danielle Kang went more than 6 months without contending and looked as though she had actually never ever been away, playing bogey-free at Inverness Club for a 6-under 66 and a one-shot lead in the LPGA Drive On Championship.

The LPGA Tour’s much-awaited return from the COVID-19 pandemic brought an instant sense of its brand-new world. Kang had no concept where she stood after a closing birde.

“There aren’t any leaderboards on the golf course,” Kang stated.

Danielle Kang likes to take a look at leaderboards, however could not with none on residential or commercial property atInverness Despite that, she leads after the preliminary of the LPGA’s reboot.

Inverness, where Paul Azinger beat Greg Norman in a playoff at the 1993 PGA Championship, is hosting the Solheim Cup next year and provided to phase the very first occasion back for the LPGA Tour because the Women’s Australian Open onFeb 16. The LPGA Tour stays in northeast Ohio next week prior to heading to Scotland.

Jodi Ewart Shadoff of England likewise played bogey-free for a67 Celine Boutier of France and Lee-Anne Pace of …