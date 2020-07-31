LPGA: Danielle Kang holds one-shot lead over Jodi Ewart Shadoff in Ohio | Golf News





Danielle Kang is the leader on 6 under

Danielle Kang was happily amazed to discover herself in the lead as the LPGA Tour resumed with the Drive On Championship at historical Inverness in Ohio.

Kang fired a bogey-free 66 to head the field on 6 under ahead of Solheim Cup stars Jodi Ewart Shadoff and Celine Boutier, although the American did not understand where she stood as there are no leaderboards on the course.

Kang didn’t understand where she stood as there are no leaderboards at Inverness

“I feel pretty good, but I didn’t know I was in the lead until you just told me,” Kang stated to press reporters quickly after liquidating her opening round with her 6th birdie of the day at the last.

“There aren’t any leaderboards on the golf course. I’m a leaderboard watcher, so that’s a bit various, not understanding where the leaders are standing. I think we can inspect our apps and phones and things, however my phone is normally off when I play.

“So I guess there is positives and negatives to both. I just try and take the positives. If there is no leaderboard, I’ll focus on my game. If there is a leaderboard, I know where I stand.”

But, asked is she or her caddie would be lured to inspect their phones over the last 2 rounds, Kang included: “No, I wouldn’t do it. I have enough things to worry about on the golf course. It’s better off, so it is what it is. Just go with the flow.”

Jodi Ewart Shadoff lies 2nd after a strong 67

Ewart Shadoff is in straight-out 2nd location after the English star likewise went bogey-free in her 67, with 3 successive birdies from the 2nd hole providing her an exceptional platform.

“Pretty pleased,” was her modest description of her efficiency. “I indicate, Inverness is so hard. You actually need to be precise off the tee, and undoubtedly the greens are small.

“But I’m hitting the ball really well. I hit 15 greens today, which is key around here. So overall pretty happy. Obviously I’ve not competed in almost six months, so pretty happy.”

Lydia Ko left to a great start in her very first occasion given that linking with Sean Foley

Boutier and South Africa’s Lee-Anne Pace both slipped to 4 under after they bogeyed the last to card 68 s, while previous world No 1 Lydia Ko fired a 69 in her very first competitive round given that linking with her newest brand-new swing coach, Sean Foley.

“He hasn’t ripped anything apart,” Ko stated of Foley, who is the seventh swing coach to be utilized by the New Zealander in her profession. “He said what I had there was still pretty good. So, very small things.”

Only 18 of the 132 gamers in the field handled to break the par of 72 on a course which has actually hosted 6 significant champions, consisting of the very first of its 4 United States Opens 100 years back.

Get the very best costs and book a round at one of 1,700 courses throughout the UK & & Ireland

European Solheim Cup stars Carlota Ciganda (70) and Anne Van Dam (71) would have been pleased with their opening efforts, while two-time Rose Ladies Series winner Gemma Dryburgh carded a decent 73,

Mel Reid and Stephanie Meadow returned a 74 s, however it was a difficult very first day for Bronte Law as she stumbled to 5 bogeys in 6 holes on a torrid front 9 and went on to fire a 78.