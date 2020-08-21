LPGA announces cancellation of Kia Classic

The Kia Classic will not be played next month.

The competition based in Carlsbad, California, ends up being the 16th LPGA occasion to be canceled in the middle of the unique coronavirus pandemic this year.

The LPGA and Kia revealed Thursday night that the competition will return in its typical March date next year.

“We appreciate all of the efforts by Kia to try and make this event happen this year and we look forward to playing again at beautiful Aviara Golf Club in 2021,” LPGA commissioner Mike Whan stated.

With the trip momentarily stopping briefly play in the middle of the pandemic’s spread, the Kia Classic was transferred toSept 24-27. Its cancellation leaves the LPGA with 11 occasions following today’s AIG Women’s Open.