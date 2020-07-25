Loyola University student invents “The Safety Pouch” & Beyonce’s mom approves!

BRAND-NEW ORLEANS– A sophomore at Loyola University developed “The Safety Pouch” to alleviate any possible stress in between civilians and law enforcement officers throughout traffic stops. This was developed in order to assist keep both motorists and law enforcement officers safe.

18- years of age David Price chose to develop a helpful safety tool.

“It holds your driver’s license, registration, and insurance,” he stated.

Price developed “The Safety Pouch” for his Business Seminar class atLoyola It was a mid-term job where trainees required to develop an item that assists spark a social modification that they wish to see.

“Due to the past events at traffic stops recently that have turned violent or over confrontational because of people reaching for their information, and officers not being sure if they were reaching for something else, so I thought this was something that was needed,” Price stated.

He initially thought about the concept years earlier.

“When I got my driver’s license, my parents sat me down at the table for the talk. They told me if I was stopped on the road by an officer, they told me not to make any drastic moves and make sure to announce everything that I was doing to the officer,” he stated.

“The Safety Pouch” is produced in China, however created here in New Orleans by designer Briana Henry of Nola DDM. All of them are intense orange, so they are extremely noticeable to the law enforcement officer.

“I hope my product calls for a bigger change for policing in our communities,” he stated.

Price stated He’s talked with law enforcement officer about his item and they authorize, in addition to lots of prominent celebs like Tina Lawson, who’s Beyonce’s mom, in addition to supermodels Bella and Gigi Hadid who discussed it on social networks. Even Erykah Badu has actually discussed “The Safety Pouch” on social networks. “The Safety Pouch” and David will likewise be included on “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”

“The overwhelming feedback has been positive for this invention,” he stated.

Many pre-orders have actually currently been taken and will be shipped to clients quickly. If you wish to purchase one or for additional information, click HERE.

Price likewise intends on contributing his creation to motorists at driving schools. You can likewise assist contribute by acquiring “The Safety Pouch” for those driving schools.

“The Safety Pouch” likewise can aid with social distancing throughout this coronavirus crisis, due to the fact that there will be less hand-to-hand contact.