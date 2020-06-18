Lower costs or better business outcomes. Why not both? The SUSE webinar explores

Watch the Webinar here

Innovation in virtually any organization doesn’t just happen by chance. There must be an impetus to activate in activities that can result in innovation, a big change in mind-set, plus (something that’s not often recognized), the funds to allow people in the business to innovate.

What can also be advantageous, even though it’s difficult to construct artificially, is a change in circumstances or perspective that makes individuals think more innovatively. The worldwide crisis of the previous couple of months has certainly given us all changed circumstances, and there are many enterprise-scale businesses which were well placed to thrive and change in this “new reality.”

Assuming that the readers of this article are of an innovation-first mindset (why else may you have read this far?), the remaining obstacle might be the price of innovation. Any technology investment that could create innovative new products and services or services for a switched-on customer base may perhaps cost millions of dollars. That’s always been the assumption — at least until recently when open-source solution providers started to better align with business and commercial objectives.

The open-source community happens to be held to be anti-business: as the antithesis of proprietary software, it had been cast (and has cast itself) because the friend of the developer, not the C-suite executive. But the open-source community is not prescriptive regarding its membership, and that base of users and developers now comprises of people who have a broad array of goals. It was merely a matter of time, therefore, until businesses came along who espoused open-source software and solutions but with the purpose of positive business outcomes.

It’s not only possible, but desired, that in the wide world of business, the low (or lack of) cost of open-source software code can marry with business objectives, and both worlds combine to mutual advantage. In this webinar, Brent Schroeder (CTO, SUSE) and Daniel Nelson (VP of Products & Solutions, SUSE) share the new-style philosophy that’s powering SUSE‘s clients and share real-life types of digital transformation using open-source.

The evolution of large, open-source based businesses like SUSE was in certain ways inevitable. Accepting that technology now powers the entire world means that the organizations that play a central role in the infrastructure of the internet, the information center, the edge, and the cloud, will be the most prominent one of the bodies that will drive organizations digitally.

And the goals and aims of commercial companies are not of necessity at odds with the open-source ethos. The broad nature of the open-source community requires a diaspora of voices to keep relevant and agile, and business users of technology have desired outcomes that rank along side all others’ aims and objectives, too.

But what differentiates SUSE from its competitors is that it remains fiercely independent in terms of its commercial structure, yet deeply committed to open-source ideals like inclusivity, platform, and code agnosticism, the free and open distribution of the intellectual property used to construct the internet and its own myriad services.

Today organizations utilize open-source methods to simplify their data center architectures, to modernize their applications also to accelerate innovation by using the latest technologies such as for example containers and edge technologies.

SUSE has the offerings to punch well above its weight in the arena of enterprise business. Its Cloud Application Platform and CaaS (containers as a service) are just two examples of its innovation. Based on the de facto enterprise data center and cloud standard of SUSE Linux Enterprise Server (SLES), these platforms hold significant advantages over proprietary alternatives, and also over up-stream, roll-your-own solutions. As the webinar explores, the days to production using SUSE-supported solutions are shorter than “traditional” Kubernetes-orchestrated container rollouts, for example.

The webinar also makes a case for edge computing’s coming-of-age, powered to a big degree by SUSE. The most recent exemplory case of the breadth of reach of open-source edge computing has to be SUSE’s partnership with Elektrobit, where Linux enterprise systems will match the cutting-edge technology stack particular to the automotive industry.

But whichever vertical your business works in, with solutions like a Kubernetes-based application platform with a MicroOS, localized compute and storage, and seamless integration with SLES, you’ll get unsurpassed efficiency and get a handle on.This kind of interoperability is what makes a big change to businesses that have an innovative mind-set: they’re just looking for the proper partner-come-provider.

With the support and an infrastructure that’s running businesses and organizations of most sizes right across the globe, join SUSE’s executives as they discuss the issues of the day, and press home the need to innovate in an open-source framework.