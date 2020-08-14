Low rates will hold back EM currencies recovery, say investors

Drastic rate cuts by emerging market central bankers will hold back the rebound in these countries’ currencies as risk sentiment returns to the global economy, investors say.

Interest rates in countries from Indonesia to Brazil — some already at or near-record lows running into the crisis — have been pushed ever lower as monetary policymakers across emerging markets acted swiftly to reduce the economic blow from the Covid-19 pandemic. That has reduced the historically wide gap with rates in developed markets.

As a result, the lines between asset classes have become blurred, say fund managers. “Emerging markets have become more similar to developed markets,” said Wim Vandenhoeck, a senior portfolio manager at asset manager Invesco.

Investors are receiving less compensation than before for the higher risks and more volatile trading patterns of EM currencies, said Francesca Fornasari, head of currency solutions at Insight Investment. This would limit the gain for these currencies from weakness in the dollar, she said.

“While the dollar will suffer as global growth rebounds . . . the benefit to emerging markets from a global upturn is likely to be weaker than in previous cycles,” Ms Fornasari said.

In the past, many EM central banks have maintained high interest…