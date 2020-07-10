Low-income NYC neighborhoods could be protected in second coronavirus wave

Health experts are predicting that some lower-income neighborhoods in New York City may possibly be protected from a potential second wave of coronavirus because so many of their residents were already infected.

New data from CityMD unveiled that working-class neighborhoods in the outer stretches of the outer boroughs are testing positive for antibodies at a significantly high rate than richer, whiter neighborhoods closer to Manhattan.

The Corona neighbor hood in Queens, which was hit significantly by infections throughout the worst of the city’s coronavirus outbreak, returned 68 percent positive test results for antibodies at its CityMD clinic, in accordance with data supplied to the New York Times.

The area is predominantly Hispanic with residents working in construction and restaurants, putting themselves at greater risk of disease as they continued going to function with the worst of the pandemic.

The same does work in Jackson Heights, Queens, where 56 percent tested positive for antibodies.

Yet in Cobble Hill, Brooklyn, a white and wealthy neighbor hood, there was just a 13 per cent positive get back on antibody tests.

The results have left some medical workers predicting that it could be these more affluent neighborhoods that are vulnerable if coronavirus outbreaks see yet another surge in the city.

The Big Apple’s coronavirus outbreak had already been demonstrated to have a better and more lethal impact on lower-income, Black and Hispanic communities.

They remained the hardest hit throughout the city’s boroughs, exposing stark income inequalities as richer residents fled to vacation retreats or had the greater method of ensuring they could social distance or remain working at home.

If a second wave were to hit, however, there is a possibility that the impact could be fired up its head with richer communities now more susceptible to infection.

In poorer communities, so many residents may have already had coronavirus, that it could make further spread difficult.

The neighborhoods could have acquired herd immunity, where people will be protected through previous experience of the virus.

It is predicted that at least 60 percent of a populace would need immunity from an infection before herd immunity could occur.

‘Some communities might have herd immunity,’ Dr. Daniel Frogel, a senior vice president for operations at CityMD, told the New York Times.

Dr. Ted Long, the executive director of the city’s contact-tracing program, agreed but cautioned that any protection antibodies can provide are not yet certain.

‘We hope that that may confer greater herd immunity,’ that he said.

The tests performed by CityMD were taken between late April and late June. They showed a 26 per cent positive test rate from the 314,000 antibody tests performed across New York City.

The results were generally in line with a comprehensive survey on antibody rates completed by New York suggest that showed roughly 21.6 percent of New York City residents had antibodies.

When the City MD data was narrowed right down to neighborhoods, however, it showed a large spike in the positive test rates in places like Corona and Jackson Heights.

The Bronx, which suffered the city’s most coronavirus deaths, also had about 37 percent of antibody tests returning positive.

The New York state results had little data for Queens nonetheless it had shown a similar trend for the Flushing neighbor hood in Brooklyn where 45 percent tested positive for antibodies.

‘In the near future, the disease rate should be lower in minority communities,’ advised Kitaw Demissie, an epidemiologist and the dean of the School of Public Health at SUNY Downstate Medical Center in Brooklyn.

Some experts warn, however, that a higher level of positive antibody tests can not predict how a community will fare if a second wave would be to hit the town.

‘It is premature to discuss herd immunity since we are still learning what the presence of Covid-19 antibodies way to an individual and whether, or for just how long, that conveys immunity; and we have no idea how the degree of immunity in a single community translates into herd immunity,’ Jonah Bruno, a spokesman for their state Department of Health, believed to the Times.

The accuracy of antibody testing is not always certain and how previous infection from coronavirus transfers to immunity is not yet known.

And testing does not always give a precise picture of the disease rate of a community. While 68 per cent of antibody tests were positive in Corona, that doesn’t equate to 68 percent of the neighborhood’s population having had coronavirus.

‘For sure, the persons that are seeking antibody testing probably have an increased likelihood of being positive compared to general citizenry,’ said Professor Nash.

‘If you sought out in Corona and tested a representative sample, it wouldn’t be 68 per cent.’

The presence of antibodies cannot ensure that people do not become infected again. With so much still to learn concerning the new virus, the possibility of herd immunity and the extent to which it could protect a community from the second wave is still to be discovered.

Those who live in wealthier communities may also have access to exactly the same privileges that helped them to avoid the very first wave, including greater use of health care, the capacity to leave the town, social distance or remain working from home.

In contrast, homes in Corona have now been shown to have one of the highest rates of household crowding and with transmission among members of the family a major factor in the spread of the disease, it still leaves these communities exposed.

Wealthier New Yorkers could also enjoy the fact that more is now known about coronavirus than there is at the peak of the Big Apple’s outbreak and that medical staff has more experience now of treating more severe cases.

It means that as the wealthy could be more vulnerable if they’re exposed, they will have greater availability to avoid that exposure while poorer residents still need certainly to face the outbreak.

‘Our plan did not really accommodate important workers since it did people privileged enough — for lack of an improved word — to socially distance themselves,’ Professor Nash said, adding that when there were to be yet another wave, NYC would need to access how it protects its construction, restaurant and supermarket workers.

New York City has entered phase three of reopening that allowed personal care services and more outdoor spaces around open after being closed for months.

Nail salons, tanning salons and tattoo parlors will welcomed customers from Monday after being shut since March. However, capacity is limited to 50 per cent, everyone must wear face coverings, and work stations must be disinfected after each and every customer.

Dog parks, basketball courts, and tennis courts also opened Monday.

However, indoor dining, which was likely to reopen under Phase 3, will remain closed due to safety concerns. Casinos and concert halls also remain closed.

This week, NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that the COVID-19 positivity test rate in the town has fallen to only one percent.It’s a victory for the town that was the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak and at the height of the crisis saw 71 percent of COVID-19 tests come back positive.