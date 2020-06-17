‘Love, Victor’ review: Hulu series adds new chapter to the coming-out tale in ‘Love, Simon’

Victor (Michael Cimino) — the oldest of three kids — has moved to Creekwood High in Georgia, which feels positively progressive compared to his hometown in Texas. He makes contact with Simon (Nick Robinson) via email, using him as a sounding board as he comes to grips with who is — and more to the point, who he loves.

Victor is still figuring that out — sexuality is fluid, it’s noted — torn between his attraction to a pair of new classmates: Mia (“This is Us'” Rachel Naomi Hilson), an accomplished girl growing up without a mom; and an out boy, Benjie (George Sear), with whom he works. Of course, Victor isn’t the only one with secrets, including issues pertaining to his parents (Ana Ortiz, James Martinez) responsible for the family’s relocation.

Coming from a less accepting background, Victor struggles with the prospect of being anything but straight and sharing that with his family, exacerbated by a visit from his bigoted grandpa, who is judgmental about Victor’s little brother playing with the wrong kind of toys.

It’s a testament to the growing presence of such fare that “Love, Victor” doesn’t break much new ground, which wouldn’t have been the case not that long ago. What the show makes clear, though, is that because each individual story has its own hurdles, there’s no one-size-fits-all approach.