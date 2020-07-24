Love Island’s Dr Alex George reveals his brother Llŷr has died following mental health battle

Love Island star Dr Alex George has today exposed his more youthful brother Ll ŷr has died after losing a battle with his mental health.

Dr Alex, 30, required to Instagram this afternoon to share the awful news with fans in a psychological homage as he shared a picture with hisbrother

In a heartbreaking declaration, he stated: ‘I can’t think I am really composing this post. I have actually lost my gorgeous little brother to mentalhealth I love you a lot Ll ŷr.

‘The kindest and most caring soul. I was so pleased with you beginning medical school next month, you would have been the most extraordinary medical professional.

‘We are harming so bad. No words can discuss. As a household we are ravaged. We love you and miss you a lot. Please rest in peace x Our young boy.’

Shocking: Love Island’s Dr Alex George, 30, exposed on Friday that his brother Ll ŷr had died following mental health battle as ravaged star states ‘household is harming so bad’

Moving: In his psychological post that his brother had ‘kindest and most caring soul. I was so pleased with you beginning medical school next month, you would have been the most extraordinary medical professional’

It is thought that Dr Alex’s brother would have been 19 at the time of his death. MailOn line have actually gotten in touch with his agents for remark.

Many of Alex’s Love Island co-stars hurried to commemorate his late brother in the remarks of his post, with Rosie Williams writing: ‘Oh no Alex! This is so horrible. I’m so so sorry from the bottom of my heart. Sending you all the love worldwide. Thinking of you and your household through this dreadful time.’

Charlie Brake penned: ‘So, so sorry mate. Here if you require anything. Devastating,’ Frankie Foster composed: ‘Sending my love to you and household mate.’

Samira Mighty composed: ‘Stay strong,’ and Wes Nelson included: ‘So sorry to hear this Alex! Stay strong I love you mate!’

Josh Denzel likewise commented: ‘Brooo here if you require me.’

Emotional: It is thought that Dr Alex’s brother would have been 19 at the time of his death, which followed he ‘d been accepted to medical school

Sympathies: Many of Alex’s Love Island co-stars hurried to commemorate his late brother in the remarks of his post

Tragic: Ll ŷr had actually been accepted to medical school and was because of follow in his huge brother’s steps next month (envisioned with Alex and their moms and dads Jane and Anthony in 2018)

Challenging: Just 2 weeks earlier, Dr Alex confessed he was discovering it ‘truly hard’ in a psychological post after splitting from sweetheart Amelia Bath

Just 2 weeks earlier, Dr Alex confessed he was discovering it ‘truly hard’ in a psychological post after splitting from sweetheart Amelia Bath.

The couple revealed their split previously this month after being required to invest lockdown apart, while he dealt with the frontline.

The truth star stated ‘The last couple of days have actually been truly hard however I am so grateful for the love and assistance I have actually gotten, it suggests the world to me.

‘Life takes place. Being able to choose yourself up and progress with positivity and a gratitude for life is what matters.’

Dr Alex stated in a declaration revealing his split from Amelia: ‘Guys simply wish to let you understand, Amelia and I have actually chosen to go our different methods.

‘As you understand, we have actually been apart for the majority of lockdown which has been hard on us both and we both concur this is for the very best.

‘We will stay buddies and I have absolutely nothing however regard forAmelia Thank you for the love and assistance constantly.’

Amelia shared a comparable declaration to her own social networks, as she thanked fans for their messages of assistance.

The previous flames had actually reunited quickly, after costs 102 days apart throughout lockdown.

Working difficult: Dr Alex decided at the start of lockdown to separate himself from the starlet, 24, and his household as he fought coronavirus on the frontline

Heroic: Alex discovered popularity on Love Island 2018 however has went back to his task as an A&E medical professional because, dealing with the NHS frontline throughout the COVID-19 pandemic

Dr Alex decided at the start of lockdown to separate himself from the starlet, 24, and his household as he fought coronavirus on the NHS frontline.

Last month, the Welshman confessed he was having a hard time living apart from Amelia, and admitted he was ‘tired’ following his ‘hectic shift’, and simply ‘wishes to go house and chat’ to the dancer, who he credited for assisting him ‘unwind’.

Leaving the south London health center in the early hours, he shared: ‘My shift is now ended up and I am simply heading house.

‘It’s been once again a hectic shift – I understand I keep stating this however it is the reality. I am feeling alright, I am worn out.

‘One of the obstacles is that I am far from my sweetheart, I decided that I didn’t wish to run the risk of providing it to her or her household.

‘So I am up in London staying on my own – separating, and she is remaining in other places so I do not provide it to her.’

Alex initially increased to prominence on Love Island in 2018, however had a hard time to discover his dream woman in the rental property.

While he did stimulate up a love with Alexandra Cane, it died simple days prior to the last, and began dating Amelia in December 2018.

Unlike lots of truth stars, Alex chose to go back to his task as an NHS medical professional, composing on Instagram in November 2018: ‘Love Island was the experience of a life time, however since I left the rental property I’ve really missed out on working for the NHS.

‘That’s why today, I’m returning to A&E. I trained for many years for the chance to assist individuals, and I can’t wait to return to doing what I love.’

On Instagram, he notified his 1.3 million fans: ‘I’ll be utilizing my platform to raise awareness around health concerns amongst youths.

‘Hopefully I’ll have the ability to provide you a little insight into what it resembles on the cutting edge of the NHS. I hope you all continue this extraordinary journey with me. Here we go!’

Alex has because utilized his platform to raise awareness on numerous health concerns, and in specific mental health following the deaths of numerous Love Island stars.

In June 2018, Love Island 2016 star Sophie Gradon took her own life 2 years after appearing on the program, with Mike Thalassitis – who appeared on the program in 2017 – likewise discovered dead after dedicating suicide in March2019

***If you have actually been impacted by this story, you can call the Samaritans on 116 123 or check out www.samaritans.org ***