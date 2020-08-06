Love Island Host Caroline Flack’s Family Recalls ‘Very Sad’ Events During Star’s Final Days Before Her Tragic Suicide

Caroline Flack‘s friends and family are re-living her tragic last days right now as part of a London coroner’ s court’s inquest into her death.

As you’ll remember, the popular TELEVISION character died by suicide in February 2020 amidst a continuous scandal surrounding supposed acts of domestic abuse. Prior to her death, Flack had actually been dealing with a really public upcoming attack trial, implicated of supposedly abusing partner Lewis Burton

On Wednesday, her mom Chris and twin sis Jodi both resolved the coroner’s inquest and spoke with the court about the days leading up to Caroline’s death. Chris declared her child had actually been “hounded by the press” since of the upcoming attack trial she was confronting with Burton as her accuser; the mourning mom even more explained the real court procedures themselves as a “show trial,” including:

” I think Caroline was seriously pull down by the authorities and in specific the CPS [Crown Prosecution Services] for pursuing the case. There was challenged proof in court … Being popular must not permit unique treatment, however must not permit making an example of somebody.”

Even a deputy chief crown district attorney appears to have actually confessed something almost comparable to that at an …