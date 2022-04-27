"Love is not only in words." Paravon Mirzoyan (Photo series) |: Morning

The Tekeyan Center hosted an exhibition of paintings by RA People’s Artist Paravon Mirzoyan entitled “The Painter and Eros” and the presentation of a picture book. There was literally no place to throw a needle in the hall, there were artists, art lovers, prominent representatives of different spheres.

50 works of the master were exhibited, in which the famous artist embodied the cosmic harmony of physical love. As for his painting book “The Painter and Eros” summarizing the works on the theme of eros, it won the Grand Prix at the international competition in Moscow.

Candidate of Arts Ekaterina Izofatova, referring to the topic and the art of Paravon Mirzoyan, wrote: “Love, woman and her beauty have long occupied an important place in the artist’s art. But love is impossible without the desire to take a wife, which is the main driving force in the Freudian world. Paravon Mirzoyan’s graphic works are about that, in the true sense of the word, bodily love. Compared to the artist’s program transcription works, they show another provocative image of the love realm, epitaph…

We do not see in them ambiguous hints and sad looks, not moments of heartfelt hugs and tender kisses, but full and passionate images of a man and a woman given the pleasure of physical intimacy, emotional love. “

According to the chairman of the Union of Artists of Armenia Suren Safaryan. “Mr. Mirzoyan, who is my master, is free in his speech as well as in his art. Today’s exhibition and book presentation are a vivid proof of that. ” According to him, many artists touch upon this topic, but few have the courage to show it, because if they cross the border a little, it will look vulgar, and Paravon Mirzoyan’s works emphasize warm human relations and plasticity. The People’s Artist of the Republic of Armenia has been creating on this topic for about 40 years.

Paravon Mirzoyan said that for the first time a picture book on the theme of eros was published, and the drawings placed there were created from 1970 until today. “During the years I lived, I expressed a human attitude called love. “Love is not only in words, love is also how a person is able to present his world, the days he lived.”

Paravon Mirzoyan thanked the Tekeyan Cultural Union for organizing the exhibition and presenting his works. He also presented a picture book to the president of the union Ruben Mirzakhanyan.

Gohar HAKOBYAN