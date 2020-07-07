Love Is Blind’s Mark Cuevas Debuts New Mystery GF After Split From Lauren ‘LC’ Chamblin Over Cheating Scandal

Well, well, well… this Love Is Blind star is officially off industry, once again!

It appears Mark Cuevas has rebounded from his brief post-show relationship and alleged cheating scandal with Lauren “LC” Chamblin, and is onto a new fling. We’d let you know who she actually is, but the one-time reality TELEVISION star is keeping things very private these days! Sort of.

Cuevas took to Instagram on Monday night and posted a photograph of himself with one arm draped across a blonde woman’s leg — you know, the quintessential “she’s mine” post? Yeah, that one! In a move that can only be referred to as trolling, the 26-year-old captioned the shot with, “Thankful,” only to tag the woman featured as “nope.”

We are so maybe not kidding! Ch-ch-check out the newest couple together, including the cheeky IG tag (below):

BTW, the “nope” tag leads you to some random woman’s account which heavily features her adorable German Shepherd dog, so, he might desire to rethink that little joke! Still, Mark appears pretty happy in this new union and sources at People claim it’s been an exciting time for him lately:

“They’ve been seeing each other for a bit. He’s very happy with her.”

It’s hard never to point out this announcement conveniently comes just a couple of days after his ex-fiancée Jessica Batten revealed she has a hunky new boyfriend, too! However, the 35-year-old ensured everyone knows her man, Dr. Benjamin McGrath, is very attractive and age-appropriate, tagging him in a Fourth of July celebratory post.

As viewers will recall, Jessica and Mark matched on the hit Netflix series and decided to get engaged sight unseen. But after a love quadrangle featuring castmates LC, Amber Pike, and Matt Barnett got really messy, as well as the ever-present argument within the pair’s 10-year age huge difference, the two parted ways once and for all at the altar on the wedding day. We don’t think either of these is still upset about how that ended now, though!

As we mentioned towards the top, LC is truly the only person left out in the dust here. After finding out Cuevas had been allegedly been unfaithful to her, she told E! News of their split up:

“Mark and I were casually dating but talked about remaining exclusive, especially because of COVID-19, but that’s over now. The main thing I learned from the show and past relationships is that I deserve to be treated like a priority, and not an option.”

Yes!

Actually, whenever you put it like that, gurl really dodged a bullet there! Looks like alls well that ends well, for the most part. Some folks are coupled up, the others are finding their particular happiness, and us? We’ll still be enjoying those LIB memes until Netflix strikes gold again with season 2.