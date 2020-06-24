Love Is Blind’s LC & Mark Cuevas Split After Cheating Scandal – And His Ex Jessica Batten Chimes In!

Looks like one other couple casualty from the Netflix actuality steady…

Quick recap: Lauren “LC” Chamblin and Mark Cuevas first began velocity relationship throughout their time on Love is Blind, the hit present during which relationships type when the {couples} nonetheless haven’t seen each other.

Cuevas ended up proposing to a different contestant, Jessica Batten, however she left him on the altar as a result of their age distinction. LC additionally bought caught in a love quadrangle with Jessica, Amber Pike, and Matt Barnett, and finally ended up leaving the present empty handed.

The excellent news is, we simply discovered LC and Mark rekindled their romance and have been relationship since May. Bask in that, shippers, cuz it’s all you get. The dangerous information is, they’re already damaged up! All of this got here out due to a publish on Reddit’s Love is Blind discussion board. One person shared a photograph of Mark and a thriller lady with the caption, “My close friend’s co-worker is dating Mark!!”

Who ought to come across this however LC herself! She responded to the pic by saying:

“This is awkward as a result of I reside in Atlanta and I’ve been relationship mark because the starting of May….🤔😤 Oh and btw, that is LC from Love is Blind. Feel free to DM me on Instagram if you need extra data! But I undoubtedly simply broke it off with mark so I actually do respect you posting this and saving me the power on relationship one other liar. 🙃🙌🏼”

WHOA!!!

Phew! What a whirlwind!

It actually appears like LC dodged a bullet right here. And Mark, the love is just not blind anymore. People can see you once you cheat in your girlfriend! Ha! The newly-minted ex in query confirmed to E! News this was all true, saying:

“Mark and I were casually dating but talked about remaining exclusive, especially because of COVID-19, but that’s over now. The main thing I learned from the show and past relationships is that I deserve to be treated like a priority, and not an option.”

Risking an infection in your sidepiece… not a superb look.

The actuality star despatched additional shade Mark’s approach on Twitter, writing:

“Wait so how am I supposed to weed out the f**k boys when they are posing as nice guys? 😅😩🙄”

One follower responded:

“Look at the guys you’ve never considered before. Usually then you’ll find a genuine guy”

To which LC replied:

“Hmm…I actually did just do that and still got screwed over so idk if that logic works too well 🤔😅🤦🏻‍♀️”

Looks like LC is unfortunate in love once more, however she undoubtedly deserves higher than a quarantine-breaking cheater! Maybe select a non-actuality star subsequent time..? Just sayin’.

Oh, and when you care — Mark’s ex Jessica additionally responded to the story, revealing he was dishonest on her throughout their time on the present! As captured by @commentsbycelebs (beneath), you may see she mentions understanding about one other lady!

Oof! Thoughts, Perezcious readers?! SOUND OFF within the feedback (beneath)!